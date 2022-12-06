JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $71,443.32 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 471,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JFrog Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 344,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 151.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 102.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.