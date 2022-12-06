JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $71,443.32 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 471,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
JFrog Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 344,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
