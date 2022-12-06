John Michael Mcdonald Sells 7,030 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 7,030 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44.

Poshmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POSH remained flat at $17.83 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,238. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,812 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 128,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Poshmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,679 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

