John Wiley & Sons (WLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.57 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WLY opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

WLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $174,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $3,639,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

