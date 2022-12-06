Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 4,358 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 836,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 721,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,256,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 445,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.