Joystick (JOY) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.68 million and $162,449.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55748596 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134,289.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

