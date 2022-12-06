JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target to €46.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.00 ($43.16) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($52.63) to €39.00 ($41.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €62.00 ($65.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($55.79) to €47.50 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 48.13.

Shares of SOTDY stock opened at 18.00 on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of 17.82 and a 52 week high of 18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 18.00.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

