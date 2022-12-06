JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($72.11) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €41.98 ($44.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 12-month high of €110.65 ($116.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.