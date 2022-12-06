JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $26.50

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,527. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 179.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Embraer by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 76,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.