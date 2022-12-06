JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.26.
TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
TSE:TRP traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.95. 1,573,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,517. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
See Also
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.