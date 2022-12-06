JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.26.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.95. 1,573,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,517. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Insiders have sold a total of 3,380 shares of company stock valued at $208,629 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

