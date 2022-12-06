JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target to $14.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PDM opened at $9.48 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

