JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Neutral

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($44.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.