JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Neutral

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($44.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
