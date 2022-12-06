JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.17) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.53) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,763.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

JTKWY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

