Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 99000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.