Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 909,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kanzhun worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of BZ opened at 19.54 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of 9.74 and a 12 month high of 43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

