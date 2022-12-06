Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.16 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $295.16 million and approximately $22.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00005097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025830 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 341,303,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,336,867 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.