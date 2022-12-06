KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.67. 163,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,312,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

KE Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KE by 82.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $18,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

