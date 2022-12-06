KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $42,401,587,264,595.30 billion and approximately $58,745.52 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

