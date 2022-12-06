KILT Protocol Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $41,946,309,646,100.90 billion and approximately $49,852.17 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05757310 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00499707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.40 or 0.30131195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

