KILT Protocol Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $42,186,342,288,968.50 billion and approximately $54,867.98 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

