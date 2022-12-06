Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Kinnevik from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Shares of KNKBF opened at 15.15 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of 11.55 and a 1 year high of 35.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.41.
Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.
