Kokoswap Price Hits $0.50 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $129.69 million and $31,697.57 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

