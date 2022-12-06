Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $381.13 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $442.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.98.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.46.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

