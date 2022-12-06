Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,570.61 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,508.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,484.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

