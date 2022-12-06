Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $488.66 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

