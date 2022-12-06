Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.