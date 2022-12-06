Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $529,037.70 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.48 million and $529,037.70 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00272407 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00088299 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00062850 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000235 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,098,394 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.