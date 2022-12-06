Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.