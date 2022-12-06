Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Kura Oncology accounts for approximately 5.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Kura Oncology worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.1 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

