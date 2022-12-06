Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) versus LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Critical Review

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LSL Property Services and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.79 $56.52 million $0.88 12.17

This table compares LSL Property Services and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. in addition, the company offers property management and software development services. It operates a network of 225 owned and 128 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.