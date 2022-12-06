Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Laredo Petroleum accounts for about 4.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $24,125,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

LPI opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.31. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,563. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

