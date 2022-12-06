Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

