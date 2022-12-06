Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 438,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IMPL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.75.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

