Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 535,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

