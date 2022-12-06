Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,445,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.40% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

MBIO stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBIO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

