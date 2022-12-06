Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 19,458 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 98,869 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.