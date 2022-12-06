Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 573,600 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 573,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.99% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRPH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Graphite Bio Stock Up 2.6 %

Graphite Bio stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.