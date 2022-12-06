Laurion Capital Management LP Has $623,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.