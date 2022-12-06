Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $954,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

KBR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

