Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 481,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Insider Transactions at Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,659. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

