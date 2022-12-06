Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 313,200 Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of Rain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAIN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.01. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

