LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 348,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

