LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.34

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1424299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LendingClub by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.