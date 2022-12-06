Lido DAO (LDO) One Day Volume Hits $13.15 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $847.12 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,463,360 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

