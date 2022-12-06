Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $177.22

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.22, but opened at $168.44. Lindsay shares last traded at $168.66, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindsay by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

