Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0027

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $172.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,738,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,677,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00283542 USD and is up 5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

