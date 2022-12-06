Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $48.63 million and approximately $916,889.72 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

