Loop Capital Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $167.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 61,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,001,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

