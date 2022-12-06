Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 452580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$222.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

