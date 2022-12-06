Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.10

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 3946606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of -0.69.

About Luckin Coffee

(Get Rating)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.