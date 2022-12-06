LUKSO Trading Down 6.9% This Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and approximately $641,736.80 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00031213 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
